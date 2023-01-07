Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 75,205 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,205 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in International Paper were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after buying an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in International Paper by 13,649.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 235.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,957,000 after acquiring an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 117.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after acquiring an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after purchasing an additional 557,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Paper Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

IP stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

