Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $300.70 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $341.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

