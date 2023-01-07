Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,260 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 295,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC stock opened at $397.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.52. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

