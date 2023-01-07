Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.14 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $256.94.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

