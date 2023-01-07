Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.49 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $16,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. Atlantic Securities downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.79. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.