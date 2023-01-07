Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hershey were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after acquiring an additional 611,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hershey by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after purchasing an additional 342,187 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Hershey by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $225.65 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.54 and its 200 day moving average is $226.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In related news, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,689.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.38, for a total transaction of $357,406.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,713 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,478.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $9,603,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

