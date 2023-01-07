Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 7.6% in the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 178,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.37.

Insider Activity at Stryker

Stryker Stock Performance

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $256.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.64. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.