Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.21 Million Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.22% of Vail Resorts worth $19,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,740,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,180,000 after buying an additional 325,503 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after buying an additional 181,198 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $29,960,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $322.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.23.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

About Vail Resorts

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.