Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $19.71 Million Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $19,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $79,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 620.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 770,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,514,000 after purchasing an additional 663,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after purchasing an additional 526,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,001,000. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 701,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 279,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $152.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $168.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.40.

In other news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.90 per share, with a total value of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,576.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 33,840 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $2,795,522.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,159,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez purchased 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.90 per share, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $82.91 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.90 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.08). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

