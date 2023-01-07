Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,769 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.5 %

AMAT stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.