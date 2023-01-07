Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 10,234 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,035 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after buying an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,238,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,584,000 after purchasing an additional 427,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $24.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 208.47%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

