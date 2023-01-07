Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $134.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $100.81 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

