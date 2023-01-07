Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,797,000 after buying an additional 19,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,742,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,889 shares of company stock worth $48,202,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Trading Up 2.9 %

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,568.40.

AZO stock opened at $2,486.64 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,466.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,292.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $25.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.