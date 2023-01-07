HC Wainwright Comments on Vericel Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vericel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

VCEL has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.23 and a beta of 1.83. Vericel has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $43.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vericel by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

