Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.45.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of PEAK opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.41. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $25,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.