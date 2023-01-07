HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Price Target Lowered to €30.00 at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($34.04) to €30.00 ($31.91) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €54.00 ($57.45) to €47.00 ($50.00) in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €23.00 ($24.47) to €27.00 ($28.72) in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Sunday, November 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HelloFresh from €44.00 ($46.81) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.67.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

HelloFresh stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. HelloFresh has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $69.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

