Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 6183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

