Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £34,841.25 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGTGet Rating) insider Simon Hayes acquired 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 855 ($10.30) per share, with a total value of £34,841.25 ($41,977.41).

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock opened at GBX 853 ($10.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,740.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 844.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 827.20. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 623 ($7.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($10.95).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

