Insider Buying: Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Acquires £12,150 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,638.55).
Seed Innovations Stock Performance
Seed Innovations stock opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.21 million and a P/E ratio of 122.50. Seed Innovations Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.27.
Seed Innovations Company Profile
