Insider Buying: Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED) Insider Acquires £12,150 in Stock

Seed Innovations Limited (LON:SEED – Get Rating) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott purchased 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £12,150 ($14,638.55).

Seed Innovations stock opened at GBX 2.45 ($0.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.21 million and a P/E ratio of 122.50. Seed Innovations Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.40 ($0.10). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.27.

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

