Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CAO Sells 7,400 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Veeva Systems Price Performance
NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $244.83.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.
Further Reading
