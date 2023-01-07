Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) VP Michael Alexander Smith Sells 720 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 720 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,765.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 319.03% and a negative net margin of 179.37%. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Insmed by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Insmed from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

