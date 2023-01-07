Interpublic Group of Companies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IPG)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 12,009 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,254% compared to the typical volume of 358 put options.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $35.70 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

