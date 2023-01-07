Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Price Target Lowered to SEK 135 at UBS Group

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from SEK 140 to SEK 135 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Intrum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Intrum AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITJTY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Intrum AB has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.90.

About Intrum AB (publ)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

