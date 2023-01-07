Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.04 and its 200-day moving average is $229.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $333.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.