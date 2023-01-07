IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Takes $209,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.15 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

