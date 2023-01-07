iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167,563 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.03% of iRobot worth $31,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 10.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iRobot by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iRobot by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $48.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.76. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $73.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($3.24). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on iRobot in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

