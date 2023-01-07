iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.