Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JCICU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack Creek Investment by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Jack Creek Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JCICU opened at $9.38 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

About Jack Creek Investment

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

