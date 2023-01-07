Janney Capital Management LLC Buys 1,475 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 933,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,885,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 105,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 29,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.5% in the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE PG opened at $153.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.64. The company has a market capitalization of $367.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.36.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

