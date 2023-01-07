Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $10,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 3.1 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.93.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

