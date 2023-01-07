Jasi Halai Acquires 11 Shares of 3i Group plc (LON:III) Stock

3i Group plc (LON:III – Get Rating) insider Jasi Halai bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($16.14) per share, with a total value of £147.40 ($177.59).

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 3i Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Jasi Halai bought 11 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.23) per share, with a total value of £148.17 ($178.52).

On Monday, October 31st, Jasi Halai bought 13 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,172 ($14.12) per share, with a total value of £152.36 ($183.57).

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of III opened at GBX 1,375 ($16.57) on Friday. 3i Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,042 ($12.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,457 ($17.55). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,306.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,213.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of £13.38 billion and a PE ratio of 371.62.

3i Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.25 ($0.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. 3i Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,860 ($22.41) target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,228 ($14.80).

About 3i Group

(Get Rating)

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.