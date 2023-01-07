Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $8.46 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE:MAA opened at $158.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.11. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $220.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,086,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,959,753,000 after acquiring an additional 141,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after acquiring an additional 547,369 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,706,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,103,000 after acquiring an additional 44,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,074,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,021 shares of company stock valued at $472,296 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.25%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

