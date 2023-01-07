Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on CubeSmart’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CubeSmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NYSE CUBE opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 818.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 228,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,359 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 106.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 12.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,368,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,990,000 after purchasing an additional 491,598 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.93%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

