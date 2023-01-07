Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the airline will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

