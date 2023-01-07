Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 607.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,378 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $42,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $67.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.57.

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

