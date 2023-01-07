JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 213

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.78) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

JSAIY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $16.62.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

