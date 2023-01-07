JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Raised by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,636 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $14,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.00. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.90.
