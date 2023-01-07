Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 423,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $70,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kadant by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadant by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Kadant by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Kadant by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $184.59 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $222.40. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.96.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

