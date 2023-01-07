KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,919 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in KE were worth $29,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,213,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of KE by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 927,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 227,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEKE opened at $17.80 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of -1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KE from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

