Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.10% of Kellogg worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 47.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,647,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,881,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after purchasing an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after purchasing an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 62.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 925,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,011,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Kellogg by 382.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.54. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

