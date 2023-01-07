KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677,274 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in KeyCorp by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 960,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,831 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 297,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 35,598 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

KeyCorp Stock Up 3.0 %

KEY stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.