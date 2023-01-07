Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Lifted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 558,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $27,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,537,000 after buying an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 368,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 338,120 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 9.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

