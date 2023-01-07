Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Linde by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 20,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $316.16 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $347.60. The company has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.78.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.35.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

