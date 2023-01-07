Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $156.64, but opened at $161.99. Lindsay shares last traded at $164.25, with a volume of 576 shares.

The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.47. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

LNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lindsay from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.7% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Lindsay by 1.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.48 and a 200 day moving average of $156.24.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

