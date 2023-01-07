Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Loews worth $24,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Loews by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 4.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 30,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 1.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Loews by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total value of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $60.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.26. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on L. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

