Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at $774,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.0 %

LULU opened at $329.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $410.70.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

