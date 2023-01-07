LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €880.00 by Barclays

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €880.00 ($936.17) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($851.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($797.87) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €720.00 ($765.96) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €785.00 ($835.11) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €902.00 ($959.57) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €748.80 ($796.60) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a one year low of €195.45 ($207.93) and a one year high of €260.55 ($277.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €692.84 and its 200 day moving average is €655.75.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

