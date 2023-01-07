Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,628,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,233 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.67% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $71,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.87 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

