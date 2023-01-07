Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.36.

Shares of MAR opened at $153.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 132.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

