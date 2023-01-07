Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 1,115 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 246.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.92 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The stock has a market cap of $285.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

